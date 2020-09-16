Home

Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
03-218 9021
Pearl (Judy) PARKINSON

PARKINSON, Pearl (Judy). Passed away peacefully at Calvary Rest home on Monday, September 14, 2020 with loving family by her side. Loving wife and best friend of the late Blue. Devoted and loving mum of Annette, Philip, and Kim. Loving Malouie of Donald, Lee-Ann, Larissa, Quentin, and Leighton. Loving Great Grandmother to all her special Great Grandchildren, and a special Great Great Grandmother of Cameron, and Elias. Pita, and the late Maraea you were very loved by Judy and will be forever in her heart. A private service has been held. "A very special lady to many, you will be sadly missed" A memorial service will be held for Judy and Blue in the North Island at a later date. Messages to 60 Ayresdale Road, Invercargill 9810. AVENAL PARK FUNERAL HOME FDANZ 03 218 9021
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 16, 2020
