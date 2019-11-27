Home

Peggy Alice (Geenty) THOMPSON

Peggy Alice (Geenty) THOMPSON Notice
THOMPSON, Peggy Alice (nee Geenty). Passed away peacefully in Waikato Public Hospital on Friday, November 22, 2019. Aged 79 years. Wife of the late Barrie. Dearly loved Mum and Mother-in-law of the late Wendi, Stacey and Russell and Megan and Martin. Much loved Grandma to Madeline and Michael. Sister of George (Dick), the late Morris, Jacqueline (Jacqui), Marjorie, Doreen and William (Bill). Special thanks to all staff who took such wonderful care of Peggy in her last days at Cambridge Oakdale and Waikato Public Hospital. In accordance with Peggy's wishes a private farewell has been held. All communications to The Thompson Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 27, 2019
