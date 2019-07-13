Home

Pickering A S Funeral Director
62 Marine Pde
Wairoa , Hawke's Bay
06-838 7606
KEENAN, Peggy. Passed away peacefully at the Taradale Masonic Rest Home on Thursday July 11, 2019 surrounded by family aged 93. Loved daughter of Lydia (deceased) and Frank (deceased). Loved sister of Frank Keenan (deceased) and Daisy Grace (deceased). Loved aunty, nan and friend to many. Peggy will lie at 148 Kopu Road, Wairoa. A funeral service for Peggy will be held at St Andrew's Methodist Presbyterian Church on Monday July 15, 2019 at 11am followed by interment in the Wairoa cemetery. All messages to 148 Kopu Road, Wairoa 4108. Pickering (Wairoa) Ltd Funeral Directors Wairoa FDANZ www.pickeringfd.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 13, 2019
