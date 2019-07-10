|
CLAPPERTON, Percy. Aged 82 years. Passed peacefully on July 8, 2019 in Havelock North. Dearly loved husband of Dawn for 60 years. Cherished and respected Dad and Pop of David and Catherine, Maree and the late Kitt, Peter and Sandra. Adored Popa of Erin, Andrew, Charlotte, Elliot, Eden, Michael, Joanne, Eilis and Sophia. Great Grandpop of Harper, Millie and Willow. The funeral for Percy will be held at Crestwood Chapel, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00pm. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz, or messages to the Clapperton Family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 10, 2019