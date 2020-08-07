|
STORMER, Peter Alexander. 28.06.1950 - 04.08.2020 Treasured husband of Barbara. Loved father and father-in-law of Melanie and Andrew, Michael and Kirsty, Jeremy and Laura. Adored Grandad to Mack, Ben and Jedd Palmer, Toby and Sam Stormer. Grandad Digga to Jonah and Ashton Stormer. Grandad Digga Dog to Knox and June Hensman. Loved by all those he was close to. A valued and respected colleague. We will remember and celebrate Peter's life at the Village Baptist Church, 147 Te Aute Road, Havelock North, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 2pm. Messages to Po Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 7, 2020