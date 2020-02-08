|
DAWSON, Peter Aloysius Michael. Peacefully on February 6, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Cherished father of Marie and Hohaia, Wayne and Sheryl, Robina, and Jared and Rana. Adored grandfather of his 20 grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren. Loved brother of Paul and Viv, and Chris. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Thomas More Catholic Church, Wycliffe Street, Napier on Monday February 10, 2020 at 11am, followed by interment at Wharerangi Cemetery. Rosary will be recited in the church on Sunday evening at 7pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cranford Hospice can be made at the service and would be appreciated. Messages to the 'Dawson Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 8, 2020