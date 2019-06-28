|
|
BURKE, Peter Anthony. 30 December 1932 - 26 June 2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was a quiet gentle man, loving husband and wonderful father, grandfather and great grandfather. Will be sadly missed by his wife, Dianne, children, Chris, Robyn, David and Liz and their families. Requiescat in Pace A Requiem Mass will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Osier Road, Greenmeadows on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10.30am. The Rosary will be recited tonight at 5:30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to St Vincent de Paul's can be left in the entrance to the church. All tributes to Peter or messages for his family can be left via www.dunstalls.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 1055, Napier.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 28, 2019