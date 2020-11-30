|
WATSON, Peter Anthony. 17.05.1946 - 27.11.2020 Passed away in his sleep after a battle with Bowel Cancer. Loved by his deceased parents Alex and Phyllis Watson, deceased siblings Margot Simpson, Beverley Giblin and Doug Watson. Survived by his brother Robin Watson and very much loved by his kid sister (Sal) Jane Marshall Partner Bev Smith, son Robin Smith, stepchildren and stepgrandchildren. Peter lived a life of adventure, love and mischief. Peter is to be cremated and will join his relatives in Otane cemetery.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 30, 2020