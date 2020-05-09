|
PALLESEN, Peter Aron. 03.01.1934 - 06.05.2020 Passed away peacefully at Hastings Memorial Hospital. Much loved husband of Joyce (deceased) and father and father- in-law of John and Barbara, and Sheryl and Wayne. Loved Grandad (and partners) of Abbie and Sam, Sarah, Rachael and Chris, Laura and Jason, Stefan and Georgia, and Andre and Megan. Great Grandad to Ella, Knox, Taylor, Daphne and Austin, and two others on their way. Many thanks to the Doctor and nurses at Hastings Hospital for their care and support. A private cremation was held as per Peter's wishes. Messages to the Pallesen Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 9, 2020