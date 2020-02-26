|
BAILEY, Peter Arthur. Passed away February 23, 2020 at Hawkes Bay Hospital in his 71st year. Dearly loved brother and brother- in-law of Elaine and Noel, Valerie and Peter, Lorraine and Graham, Janice and Andy, and all his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate the life of Peter will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretanga St East, Hastings on Thursday February 27, 2020 at 10.30am. Interment to be held at Clifton Cemetery, Bulls Thursday 27th February 2020 at 4.00pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 26, 2020