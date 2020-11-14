Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter BASS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Arthur BASS

Add a Memory
Peter Arthur BASS Notice
BASS, Peter Arthur. Passed away on November 12, 2020 at HB Hospital, aged 87 years. Pete will be greatly missed and remembered by all who knew him, especially his family and friends. Beloved husband of the late Eve Bass. Deeply loved father of Sonia, Lisa and son-in-law Simon. Loved grandfather of Harlan. Much loved stepfather of Lianne and Martin, loving grandfather of Zane, Jordan, Kelly and Holly. Cherished great-grandfather of Everly. As per Pete's wishes, a private cremation will take place. A celebration of Pete's life will be held on Sunday, November 15 at 1.00pm at the Revival Centre Church, 14 Tucker Lane, Clive. Messages to the Bass Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -