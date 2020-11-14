|
|
BASS, Peter Arthur. Passed away on November 12, 2020 at HB Hospital, aged 87 years. Pete will be greatly missed and remembered by all who knew him, especially his family and friends. Beloved husband of the late Eve Bass. Deeply loved father of Sonia, Lisa and son-in-law Simon. Loved grandfather of Harlan. Much loved stepfather of Lianne and Martin, loving grandfather of Zane, Jordan, Kelly and Holly. Cherished great-grandfather of Everly. As per Pete's wishes, a private cremation will take place. A celebration of Pete's life will be held on Sunday, November 15 at 1.00pm at the Revival Centre Church, 14 Tucker Lane, Clive. Messages to the Bass Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 14, 2020