COLLINS, Peter Bernard. Passed peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019 aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Laurel, cherished father of Marlaine, Murray and Katharine, Richard and Sally and very much loved Pop to Mac, Charlotte, Mia, Grace and Ruby. A hard working farmer now at rest. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11am. In Peter's memory a donation may be made to St John Ambulance or can be left at the service. Messages to the Collins family can be sent to c/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 2, 2019