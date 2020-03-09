Home

Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Crestwood
615 Heretaunga Street East
Hastings
HENDERSON, Peter Charles. On March 7, 2020 at Cranford Hospice, aged 65 years. Loved husband, soul mate and best friend of Sonia Henderson. Much loved father and father-in-law to Nick and Stacey (Melbourne), Tyler and Kerry (Hastings), Tory (Waipawa), and Dion (Hamilton). Cherished son of the late Bruce and Jessie Henderson. Loved Poppa of his grandchildren. A special thanks to the staff at Cranford Hospice for all their ongoing care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice would be greatly appreciated and can be made online at www.cranfordhospice.org.nz. A service for Peter will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Wednesday March 11, 2020, at 2pm. Messages can be sent online at www.tnphb.co.nz or posted to the Henderson family C/- P.O. Box 967 Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
