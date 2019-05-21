|
|
COX, Peter David OBE. Slipped away peacefully on Saturday May 18, 2019 aged 92. Peter lived well, loved warmly, learned wisdom and leaves a legacy which includes his beloved wife, Moyra; five grateful sons and their wives - Gary, Eric (deceased) and Lesley, Malcolm and Helen, Simon and Sue, and Andrew and Lucie; adored grandchildren - Jaime, Nikki, Sam, Tim and Olivia; Bradley and Amanda; Hamish, Callum and Isaac; Liam and Georgia; Ally, Alishka and Stanley; beautiful great-grandchildren - Harry and Charlotte, Tom, Naomi and Matilda, and the late Peyton. You left the world a better place. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Patricks Catholic Church, Munro Street, Napier on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00 am. Followed by a private cremation. Donations to the Napier Operatic Society would be appreciated and may be left at the entrance to the church. Tributes or messages may be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or posted to the Cox Family, c/- PO Box 1055, Napier.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 21, 2019