BARRETT, Peter Edwin Fleming. Peacefully at Hastings on March 25, 2020, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Susie. Loved father and father-in-law of Jane and Baz, Bee and Al, Fred and Fi. Much loved Peter of Caro and Ryan, Will, Andrew and Tash, George and Ally, Jack and Alex, Jonty and Neve. Our grateful thanks to all the staff at Colwyn House for their care, kindness and respect for Peter and our family. "At peace at last" Messages to 10 Tavistock Road, Waipukurau or [email protected] com Due to current circumstance a private burial has taken place. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 27, 2020