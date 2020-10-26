|
|
HINTON, Peter Ernest. S/No. NZ17131, RNZN, Petty Officer. 23.08.1945 - 18.10.2020 Passed away peacefully. Loved husband of Ann and father of Sarah, and Paul and daughter-in- law Megan. Loved grandfather of Mia, Dylan, and Jake. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Robert and Peggy, the late John and Maria, and Susie and Bill. A private service and interment for Peter has been held. Messages for the Hinton Family can be sent C/o PO Box 1055, Napier, 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 26, 2020