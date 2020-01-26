|
HARGROVES, Peter John
Passed away January 20, 2020 aged 68 years.
Beloved husband, father, Grandfather, Uncle, friend, revered Cheese Maker and motorbike enthusiast.
Now at rest with his darling daughter Emily, his twin brother Jimmy, and his Mum and Dad.
Survived by his loving wife Yvonne Hargroves, and devoted children Melanie, Clare, Peter, Hans, Scott, and Thomas, as well as his 7 wonderful Grandchildren.
A service for Peter will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Monday, January 27 at 10:30am, followed by burial at Wharerangi Lawn Cemetery, all friends of Peter’s are welcome.
A wake will then be held to remember Peter at Hohepa Farm Community Hall, Clive.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Hohepa Farm are gratefully received, and can also be made online at www.hohepahawkesbay.com/donate. Messages to the Hargroves Family, c/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 26, 2020