SHORT, Peter Hilsley. It is with a heavy heart that we notify you that Peter, 66 years, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020, surrounded by family. He rode off into the sunset with his beloved race horse Madam Marju who passed away the day before, to journey with him. Cherished husband and rock of Alison, for 40 years. Loved father and father-in-Law of Krystal and Rob, Brad and Hollee, Simone and Justin. Adored and cheeky Grandad/ Poppa of, Poi and Maude; Demi, Neve, and Sailor; Oscar and Rosa. A private family farewell will be held on Friday, May 15 at 1:00pm which will be live streamed on www. tlas.co.nz/stream. If you would like your condolences or stories shared please forward to [email protected] co.nz In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice online.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 13, 2020