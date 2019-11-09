Home

LOWES, Peter James. Suddenly at home in his beloved veggie patch on November 5, 2019 aged 55 years. Much loved son of Derek (deceased) and Mary. Brother and brother-in-law of Graham and Janifrie, Diane and Martin, Tony and Kelly. Loved uncle and great uncle to all his nieces and nephews and a special friend of Sally. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Monday November 11, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to The Heart Foundation NZ www.heartfoundation.org.nz Communications to the Lowes family c/- Legacy Funerals, PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 9, 2019
