Wednesday, Jul. 1, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Tokoroa Club
Chambers Street
THOMPSON, Peter James. On June 26, 2020. Peacefully at Resthaven Resthome, Cambridge. Aged 84 years. Beloved husband of the late Diana (nee Summersby). Much loved father and father-in-law of Susan and Andrew Larsen, Sherrie and Dennis Sauders. Loved Grandad to Kendall and Jade, Ethan and Kane. Special Uncle to Tara. "Our Totara tree has fallen" 'We will miss you heaps". Donations to St John Ambulance, Tokoroa would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service for Peter will be held at the Tokoroa Club, Chambers Street on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 1pm followed by a private cremation. A special thanks to the District Nurses, Staff at Resthaven Resthome on Burns Street, Cambridge, and to all the Doctors, Nurses and staff at Tokoroa Medi Center. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ
