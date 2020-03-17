|
FLETCHER, Peter John. CMT No. 569898 12.06.1937 - 15.03.2020 Beloved husband of Lesley. Father of Shaun, Anne-Marie, Aaron and Teresa, and Helen and Rob. Treasured grandfather of Damien and Stacey, Dallan, Cara and Braydon, Lenna, Jordon, Spencer, R.J. and Stevie and the late Stacey. Great grandfather of Hope Stacey. Loved brother of Catherine, Jackie, the late Paul (twin) and their families. A celebration of Peter's life will be held in The Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 2pm. Followed by a private cremation. All messages to the Fletcher Family, C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 17, 2020