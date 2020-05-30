|
THOMPSON, Peter John Forbes. 07.03.37 - 17.05.20 Passed away at home after a long illness. Dearly loved husband of Adeline. Loved father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, stepfather, step grandfather, and step great grandfather (Peter the Great). Special thanks and sincere gratitude to all Medical Staff involved in Peters care. The wonderful nurses at the Respitary and Pulmonary Unit, Hospice nurses. The team at HB Sports Park, gym and Cafe, all whose smiles lifted the day and gave Peter more interest in life. Special thanks to my own family and friends. A private family service had been held. A great man has passed this way. RIP my darling.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 30, 2020