IRELAND, Peter John. Suddenly passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020, with his loving wife Diana at his side. Aged 76 years. Adored and respected father and father-in-law of Chris and Leanne (Perth), Adrian and Michele, Rachel and Gary (Port Douglas), Gavin and Lisa (Perth). Wonderful poppy to his fifteen grandchildren and one great grandchild. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held in The Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:30am. Followed by interment at Western Hills Cemetery. All messages to the Ireland family, C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 18, 2020