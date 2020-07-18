Home

Peter John IRELAND

Peter John IRELAND Notice
IRELAND, Peter John. Suddenly passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020, with his loving wife Diana at his side. Aged 76 years. Adored and respected father and father-in-law of Chris and Leanne (Perth), Adrian and Michele, Rachel and Gary (Port Douglas), Gavin and Lisa (Perth). Wonderful poppy to his fifteen grandchildren and one great grandchild. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held in The Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:30am. Followed by interment at Western Hills Cemetery. All messages to the Ireland family, C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 18, 2020
