|
|
McDONALD, Peter John (Pete). Sadly Pete bowled his last over, passed his last pass and played his last Drop Shot on Saturday, December 14, 2019, aged 61. Pete was much loved and the proudest dad to Ike, loved son of Alison and Malcolm (Townsville). Very much loved brother and brother-in-law of Karen and Graeme (Napier), Derek and Megan (Townsville), Lisa and Philip (Townsville), and Andrea and Marcus (NSW). Adored uncle Pete of Jamie, Allana, Libby, Sally, Kaitlyn, Jack, Seth and Grace. Fun uncle Pete of Rory, Ruby and Quinn. Partner of Louise Proctor. Pete was an inspiration to us all and we are so lucky to have had him in our lives. Rest easy Pete you will never be forgotten. A Memorial for Pete will be held at 279 Ohiwa Beach Road, Opotiki on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 1pm. Any messages please send to 9 Haast Place, Parklands, Napier 4112.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 18, 2019