|
|
MIDDLETON, Peter John. Suddenly but peacefully at Hawke's Bay Hospital on January 4, 2020, aged 69 years. Loved son of the late Beth and the late John. Loved brother of the late Sue, Colin, the late Brian, Tony, Graham, Annette, Jenni and Grant and their partners and children. A service for Peter will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel St, Waipukurau, Thursday, January 9 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. Messages can be sent c/o Middleton Family, PO Box 200, Waipukurau. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 6, 2020