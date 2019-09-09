Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter MOKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Joseph MOKE

Add a Memory
Peter Joseph MOKE Notice
MOKE, Peter Joseph. Passed away on September 5, 2019. Cherished partner of Gaye. Respected and beloved father of Andrew, Phil, Tewhano and Meraania. Husband of the late Susan Annette Moke. Special Pa to his Tuwhangai whanau. Koro of Stephanie, Shae, Ruben, Blair, William, Jett and Asher. Beloved brother of Linda and Boy. Loved Uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Will be greatly missed by Benson and Beau. In accordance with Peter's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Messages to the Moke Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.