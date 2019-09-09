|
MOKE, Peter Joseph. Passed away on September 5, 2019. Cherished partner of Gaye. Respected and beloved father of Andrew, Phil, Tewhano and Meraania. Husband of the late Susan Annette Moke. Special Pa to his Tuwhangai whanau. Koro of Stephanie, Shae, Ruben, Blair, William, Jett and Asher. Beloved brother of Linda and Boy. Loved Uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Will be greatly missed by Benson and Beau. In accordance with Peter's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Messages to the Moke Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 9, 2019