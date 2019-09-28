|
COOKE, Peter Leslie. British Merchant Navy R714164 Passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Will be greatly missed by loving partner Jenny; daughters Donna, Bonita and Christina; son Peter, and all his grandchildren and extended family. May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be at your back. May the sunshine warm upon your face, the rain soft upon your fields And until we meet again A service for Peter will be held at Crestwood Chapel, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Tuesday, October 1 at 9:30am. Tributes may be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or mailed to the Cooke family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 28, 2019