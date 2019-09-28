Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter COOKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Leslie COOKE

Add a Memory
Peter Leslie COOKE Notice
COOKE, Peter Leslie. British Merchant Navy R714164 Passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Will be greatly missed by loving partner Jenny; daughters Donna, Bonita and Christina; son Peter, and all his grandchildren and extended family. May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be at your back. May the sunshine warm upon your face, the rain soft upon your fields And until we meet again A service for Peter will be held at Crestwood Chapel, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Tuesday, October 1 at 9:30am. Tributes may be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or mailed to the Cooke family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.