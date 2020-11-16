|
|
CHADWICK, Peter Manston. On Monday, November 9, 2020 aged 64 Years. Dearly loved husband of Sue. Loved dad of Rachael, Jo, Scott and their partners. Treasured grandad Pete to Lincoln, Millen and Alex. Loved son of the late Nola and Dick Chadwick. Brother of Marion, Ngaire, and the late Alison. Loved son-in-law of Barrie and Maureen. A private family service has been held. All messages to the Chadwick can be posted to C/o PO Box 8424, Havelock North, 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 16, 2020