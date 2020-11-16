Home

Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Peter Manston CHADWICK

Peter Manston CHADWICK Notice
CHADWICK, Peter Manston. On Monday, November 9, 2020 aged 64 Years. Dearly loved husband of Sue. Loved dad of Rachael, Jo, Scott and their partners. Treasured grandad Pete to Lincoln, Millen and Alex. Loved son of the late Nola and Dick Chadwick. Brother of Marion, Ngaire, and the late Alison. Loved son-in-law of Barrie and Maureen. A private family service has been held. All messages to the Chadwick can be posted to C/o PO Box 8424, Havelock North, 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 16, 2020
