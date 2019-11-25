|
MARYCHURCH, Peter. On Friday, November 22, 2019 at the HB Hospital, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Joyce. Father of John and Andrew. Brother of Allen, Barbara, David, Bill, Bob, Phillip, Jim, Janet and Daphne. Loved grandad of Lawrence, Francis and Sky. A service for Peter will be held at the Good News Bible Chapel, Goddard Lane, Havelock North on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 1.00pm followed by interment at the Havelock North Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made at the service to St. John Ambulance in thanks to their team for all the care and support shown to Peter. Messages to the Marychurch family can be posted to PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 25, 2019