Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Good News Bible Chapel
Goddard Lane
Havelock North
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter MARYCHURCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter MARYCHURCH

Add a Memory
Peter MARYCHURCH Notice
MARYCHURCH, Peter. On Friday, November 22, 2019 at the HB Hospital, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Joyce. Father of John and Andrew. Brother of Allen, Barbara, David, Bill, Bob, Phillip, Jim, Janet and Daphne. Loved grandad of Lawrence, Francis and Sky. A service for Peter will be held at the Good News Bible Chapel, Goddard Lane, Havelock North on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 1.00pm followed by interment at the Havelock North Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made at the service to St. John Ambulance in thanks to their team for all the care and support shown to Peter. Messages to the Marychurch family can be posted to PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -