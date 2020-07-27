|
CHENERY, Peter Michael (Pete). 10.04.1937 - 24.07.2020 Aged 83 years. Best friend and loving partner of Rose. Father of Craig, Fran and Kim. Grandad to Darnah, Jace, Phoebe and Lennon. Poppa Pete to Hannah and Zoe. "Step-Dad" Pete to Jo and Mark. Respected member of both Waipawa and Hastings Pistol Clubs. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St John Ambulance may be left at the service, and would be appreciated. "You went too soon. You are loved, and will be missed. Loved you PC" A service for Pete will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 401 Maraekakaho Road, Hastings on Wednesday, July 29 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Chenery Family, c/- PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 27, 2020