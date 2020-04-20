|
|
MARTIN, Peter Michael (Putta). 1951 - 2020 'Kindness is a mark we leave on the world' Sadly, at home, on Saturday, April 18 after a brave fight, the world lost a very kind, strong and most positive man. Peter was a very loving, supportive and proud soulmate to his wife Sue. A most caring, loving and generous Dad to Shane (Charlie) and Rebecca, and their partners Alexandra and Darren. A fun and special Poppa to Maia and Tāne, his treasured grandchildren. Peter will be sorely missed by his family and his many friends for numerous reasons. He was a loyal mate who valued the authentic relationships he shared with many. Because of the current 'new norm,' we would appreciate if you could help us celebrate Peter's extraordinary life by sharing any precious memories, thoughts, photos and love for Peter, with us. Please send these to petermartinmemories @gmail.com so that we can create a living book. When we can, we will unite to celebrate Peter's life together. 'It's all good, the sun will come up tomorrow.'
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 20, 2020