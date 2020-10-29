Home

Peter Norman BRIAN

Peter Norman BRIAN Notice
BRIAN, Peter Norman. Suddenly on Tuesday October 27, 2020. Aged 64 years. Treasured partner of Marian. Much loved Dad to Hannah and Thomas and father-in- law to Luke. Cherished grandad of Laura, Esther, George and Mabel. Loved son of Marjory and the late Donald and brother to John, David (deceased) and Rob. A service for Peter will be held at the Kowhai Chapel, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke on Saturday October 31, at 11am followed by a private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 29, 2020
