|
|
BRIAN, Peter Norman. Suddenly on Tuesday October 27, 2020. Aged 64 years. Treasured partner of Marian. Much loved Dad to Hannah and Thomas and father-in- law to Luke. Cherished grandad of Laura, Esther, George and Mabel. Loved son of Marjory and the late Donald and brother to John, David (deceased) and Rob. A service for Peter will be held at the Kowhai Chapel, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke on Saturday October 31, at 11am followed by a private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 29, 2020