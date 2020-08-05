Home

Peter Pat CURTIS

Peter Pat CURTIS Notice
CURTIS, Peter Pat. Passed away peacefully 3 August 2020 aged 79 years. Loving father of Tina, the late Tony, Patrick, Dean, Curtis, Jo, Jaimee and Tariane. Very much loved Grandfather of many mokos and great mokos. Respected dearly by his 12 brothers and sisters, and admired highly by his many many friends. As per dads wishes (orders) a private cremation will be held on Friday. Dad is currently at 31 Ranfurly Street, Tamatea and Tari and Moore welcome all who loved and knew him to come and pay their respects. In lieu of a service we will be having an informal gathering to share memories from 11am Friday.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 5, 2020
