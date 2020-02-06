|
KOOREY, Peter Raymond. 05.06.1944 - 04.02.2020 After a courageous battle with cancer, Peter passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Adored husband and soulmate of Jean. Dearly loved Dad and best mate of Richard, and Michelle and Darren Brown, and most proud P.P. (Poppa Pete) and number one supporter of Hannah and Daniel Brown. Loved son and son-in-law of Peter and Betty Koorey and George and Dolly Whitmore. Much loved brother, brother- in-law and uncle to all. Proud colleague of his brothers and sisters at the Hastings Fire Brigade for 41 years. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at the Hastings Fire Station, 125 Maraekakaho Road, Hastings at 1300 hours on Monday, February 10 followed by an internment at the Hastings Cemetery, Orchard Road, Hastings. In lieu of flowers donations to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 6, 2020