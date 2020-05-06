|
KOOREY, Peter Raymond 05.06.1944-04.02.2020 As a family we were very privileged to be able to care for Peter at home prior to his passing. This was made possible due to the wonderful support from family and friends, and for this we are truly grateful. The meals and baking we received were also very much appreciated. We wish to thank Peter's fire-fighting colleagues for transforming the Hastings Fire Station from a busy operational workplace, into a wonderful venue where we were able to have a celebration of his life. He would have been very proud. We were overwhelmed by the large number of people that attended Peter's celebration of life, sent cards and floral tributes, donated to Cranford Hospice and supported us in many other ways. As it is not possible for us to thank everyone individually please accept this as a personal acknowledgement. Jean, Richard, Michelle, Darren, Hannah and Daniel.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 6, 2020