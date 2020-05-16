Home

MacINTYRE, Peter Rhoderick (Rhod). Of TURAMOE. Passed away peacefully with family around him on Tuesday May 12, 2020, at Mary Doyle, Havelock North. 86 years old. Dearly loved husband of Jane. Loved Father and Father-in-law of Peter and Clair, Kate and Rick, Rob and Alison, Stuart (Zoo) and Meg. Much loved Grandfather of Vale, Rory, Sophie, Lutz, Adam, Will, Bridget, Broc, Blake, Louis, Jeremy, Jono, Amy, Caelan, India, Jonty and Charlie. Loved great grandfather of Maddox and Imogen. A memorial celebration will be held once the drought breaks and restrictions ease to the point we are able to invite all those who want to join us to remember and celebrate his life. We will notify this in due course. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Hawkes Bay Drought Relief Fund, Hawkes Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust or Alzheimer's NZ.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 16, 2020
