Beth Shan Funeral Directors
157 Georges Drive
Napier, Hawke's Bay 4110
06-835 9925
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
All Saints' Church
cnr of Church and Puketapu Roads
Taradale
Peter Robin FLATT Notice
FLATT, Peter Robin. Passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020 at Cranford Hospice. Much loved husband and best friend of Reiny for over 35 years. Loving father of Remy and Anna, Jevon, and Marieke. A special brother, brother-in- law, uncle and friend to many. A special thanks to Dr Jason Cook and the medical staff involved in his care. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Cranford Hospice would be gratefully received and may be left at the service. A celebration of Peter's life will be held in the All Saints' Church, cnr of Church and Puketapu Roads, Taradale, on Monday, July 6 at 11.00am. Messages to the Flatt Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 4, 2020
