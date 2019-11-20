|
SLAGTER, Peter (Petrus Nicholaas). Peter passed away at Cranford Hospice on 13 November 2019, aged 84. A requiem mass was held at St Mary's, Greenmeadows, on Saturday November 16, in accordance with Peter's wishes. Our heartfelt thanks go to Dr Rosemary Henderson, Father Percy and to the staff of Cranford Hospice for their wonderful care of Peter. Thanks also to those who visited him during the last few months. It was much appreciated by Peter and the family. Thank you too for the messages of condolence. We're so glad to have known and loved Peter and to have had him in our lives.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 20, 2019