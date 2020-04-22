|
BARKER, Peter Stanley. 14.07.1934 - 18.04.2020 Peter died peacefully at Summerset in the Bay with his beloved wife, Jeanette, by his side, as she has been for over 61 years. His battle with Parkinson's is over. Loved and respected husband, father, father-in-law and Granddad to his family - Brenda and Grant Massie, Cameron, Logan, Brianna, and Georgia. Bronwyn and John Coers, Whitney, Phoebe and Ruby. Russell and Heather Barker, Jack and Steven. Roanne and Bill Poi, Morgan, Kimiora, Jade and Ashleigh. Murray and Michelle Barker, Summer, Reid, Finn, Willow and Saul. Elder (and taller) brother, and mentor to Bryan, and brother-in-law to Val. Brother-in-law to the late Derek and Yvonne Laws and a great Uncle to his nieces and nephews. "Peter you were always loving, thoughtful and caring. Everyone appreciated your sense of humour. We will treasure our memories as expressed by your family in our last 'Zoom' session. (Jeanette is now won over by modern technology)! Heart-felt thanks to all at Summerset for their friendship and exceptional care of Peter over the past four years." Peter left Summerset with staff and many of his carers outside farewelling him. Members of his family and grandchildren stood on Merlot Drive and silently said their last good-byes, as he passed by. It was a special time. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at a later date. A private cremation has been held. Any messages may be sent to -The Barker Family, 84/79 Merlot Drive, Greenmeadows 4112. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson's Hawke's Bay would be appreciated. P.O Box 7042, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 22, 2020