Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Peter Thomas (Pete) CRAIG

Peter Thomas (Pete) CRAIG Notice
CRAIG, Peter Thomas (Pete). Surrounded by his loving family, Pete passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 (as the result of an accident), aged 69 years. Treasured husband and best friend of Di. Cherished Dad of Tony and Anne-Marie, Rochelle, Lauren and Paul. A super-star Poppa to Hunter and Finn, Calum and Eamon, and Campbell. Much loved son and son-in-law of the late Peter and Pat, and Dawn and the late Ian. A loved brother and brother-in-law, uncle and mate to many. A celebration of Pete's life will be held in the Napier War Memorial and Conference Centre, 48 Marine Parade, Napier on Wednesday, October 9 at 1.00pm. To match Pete's personality please feel free to wear a splash of colour. In lieu of flowers donations to the Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter Trust would be appreciated. Messages to the Craig Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 5, 2019
