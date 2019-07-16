Home

THOMPSON, Peter. Passed away peacefully at home, Wairoa on Sunday, July 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Loved husband of Diana. Loved father and father-in-law of Jannie and Gordon, Lorna, Cindy and Omer, and Mark. Loved granddad of Peter, Nicholas, Oliver, Defne, Shyloh, and Ela. Loved son of Rose and Claude (deceased). Loved brother of Vilma and Wayne Lemmon, Dorothy and Tony Jarvis, George and Jane, John and Anne, Kevin and Jenni. Peter will lie at home 15 Sydney Street, Wairoa where a celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 2.30pm followed by a private cremation. All messages to 15 Sydney Street, Wairoa 4108. The family would like to thank the district nurses for their wonderful care. Pickering (Wairoa) Ltd Funeral Directors Wairoa FDANZ www.pickeringfd.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 16, 2019
