More Obituaries for Peter GILBERT
Peter Tyerman GILBERT


1931 - 2020
Peter Tyerman GILBERT Notice
GILBERT, Peter Tyerman, 12.03.1931 - 10.09.2020 Dearly loved husband and soul mate of Eleanor for 62 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Bruce and Stephanie, Kerry and Neil Jelicich, Raewyn and Glenn McClelland , Sarah and Karl Warr. Loved "Pete" of Sam and Hamish; Ruby; Briar, Emily and Logan, and Denby, Tess and Eva. Private family cremation to be held. Due to current restrictions, a celebration of Peter's life will be held at a later advertised date.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 12, 2020
