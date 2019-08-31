|
|
YOUNG, Peter William Laybourn. 12.03.1936-28.08.2019 Died suddenly on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at Duart Rest Home. Loved husband of Judith. Father and Father-in-Law of Michael and Lynette, Debbie, Simon and Marjorie. Grandfather of Samuel and Ellyse; Amy, Evan and Ben; Kayla-Brook, Logan, Hannah, Ruban, Sarah, and Cameron. Great-Grandfather of Mia. Brother of Irene. Peter's Funeral Service will be held at the SDA Church, Ada St, Hastings on Monday September 2, at 1.00pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations for the Hope Channel NZ. All messages sent to P.O.Box 2610, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4120
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 31, 2019