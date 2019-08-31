Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter YOUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter William Laybourn YOUNG

Add a Memory
Peter William Laybourn YOUNG Notice
YOUNG, Peter William Laybourn. 12.03.1936-28.08.2019 Died suddenly on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at Duart Rest Home. Loved husband of Judith. Father and Father-in-Law of Michael and Lynette, Debbie, Simon and Marjorie. Grandfather of Samuel and Ellyse; Amy, Evan and Ben; Kayla-Brook, Logan, Hannah, Ruban, Sarah, and Cameron. Great-Grandfather of Mia. Brother of Irene. Peter's Funeral Service will be held at the SDA Church, Ada St, Hastings on Monday September 2, at 1.00pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations for the Hope Channel NZ. All messages sent to P.O.Box 2610, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4120
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.