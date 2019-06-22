|
WILLIS, Philip Alvernley. 01.08.1922-19.06.2019 Devoted husband of 'his beautiful girl', the late Valerie Willis. Father and father-in- law of Susan and Dan Doohan, Alan, Geoffrey and Clare, and Barbara Willis. Grandad of Gareth and Anna Pywell, Megan Pywell and Richard Taylor, Raicheal and Michaela Doohan, Sophie and James Willis, and Jonathan Willis. Great Grandad of Lily and Jack Pywell, Logan Mason and Emily Taylor. Our grateful thanks go to Dr Blaine Stride, the staff and volunteers at Goddard House, A&E and Ward B3 for their wonderful care. A service will be held at St Columba's Presbyterian Church, Havelock North on Tuesday, June 25 at 1:30pm, followed by cremation. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz, or messages to the Willis Family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157. 'He was a lovely man and we were all so proud of him'
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 22, 2019