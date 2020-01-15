Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Magdalinos Room, Havelock North Community Centre
Philip Charles (Phil) SARGISSON

Philip Charles (Phil) SARGISSON Notice
SARGISSON, Philip Charles (Phil). Much loved and cherished partner, father, grandad, brother, uncle and friend passed away peacefully on Sunday, aged 68. As per Phil's request, a private cremation has been held. Faye, Julie, Owen, Rachel, Sky, Simon, Kate and their families, invite everyone who knew, loved and respected Phil to join them for a farewell celebration at the Magdalinos Room, Havelock North Community Centre, 11am Saturday January 18. If you would like to make a donation in Phil's memory, we will have a collection box for Special Olympics Hawkes Bay at the service.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 15, 2020
