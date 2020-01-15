|
SARGISSON, Philip Charles (Phil). Much loved and cherished partner, father, grandad, brother, uncle and friend passed away peacefully on Sunday, aged 68. As per Phil's request, a private cremation has been held. Faye, Julie, Owen, Rachel, Sky, Simon, Kate and their families, invite everyone who knew, loved and respected Phil to join them for a farewell celebration at the Magdalinos Room, Havelock North Community Centre, 11am Saturday January 18. If you would like to make a donation in Phil's memory, we will have a collection box for Special Olympics Hawkes Bay at the service.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 15, 2020