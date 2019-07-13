|
|
BENNETT, Philip George. Peacefully on July 11, 2019 at the great age of 90 years young. Will be greatly missed by all his family. Devoted husband of the late Valery. Much loved and treasured father of Doug (deceased), Carol and Ray Familton, Murray, Heather Bennett and Murray Hayes. Cherished Grandad to Cara, Jordan and Lucy, Hannah Familton, Amanda and Izack (Australia), Tommy and Emma, and Daniel McIntyre. Adored Greatgrandad to Mason, Ava and Weston, Jada, Tanzy and Ihaka (Australia). A special thanks to the staff and team of Ward A4 at the HB Hospital for all their care and support. A service for Phil will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Alzheimer's Associations at the service. Messages to the Bennett family can be sent to PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 13, 2019