PRICE, Philip Gwethyn. On June 29, 2019, in Hastings, aged 86 years. Deeply loved husband of Josephine. Loved father and father-in-law of Juliet and Mark Evans, Kate and Shayne Murphy, Andrew and Dani, Matthew and Jo. Cherished brother of Warwick and Janet. Loved grandad of Grace, Chris, Tom, William and James. A special thanks to the team at the Hastings Hospital for their care and support. As per Philips wishes, a Private Cremation has been held. Messages to the Price family, C/O PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 4, 2019