|
|
LANGDALE, Philip Michael Yalden. Aged 76 years, passed away peacefully with his daughter at his side. Much loved father of Georgina. Husband of Jane (deceased). Brother of Anthony and Oliver and friend to many. Philip has found his hounds and ridden away. A service will be held at St Luke's Church, Te Mata Road, Havelock North, on Thursday, August 1 at 11am. The family wishes to thank the staff at Mary Doyle for their gentle and loving care. All messages to the Langdale family, C/O PO Box 967, Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 29, 2019