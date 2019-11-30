|
|
BURGESS, Phillip Edward (Phil). Passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a short illness. Loving soulmate of Belinda. Much loved Dad of Hayley and Richard, and Carina and Simon. Treasured Grandad Phil to Ryan, Nick and Adam. A very much loved brother to Lyn. A celebration of Phil's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Tuesday, December 3 at 2.00pm. Messages to The Burgess Family, c/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 30, 2019