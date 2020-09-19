|
BENNETT, Phillip William (Phil). Taken from us on September 16, 2020, aged 43 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Korine, and treasured, proud and dearly loved father of Lucy, William, Georgia, and Zara. Cherished son of Jeanette and Alan, son-in-law of Betty and Paul Mooney, and brother and brother- in-law of Jeff and Tania, Di, Steve and Kerrin, Pete and Shona; and Michael. Treasured uncle and great-uncle to all his nieces and nephews, and a good mate to many. A service for Phil will be held on Wednesday, September 23 at 4:00pm if Covid alert levels allow. Further details to be published on Tuesday Morning. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 19, 2020